Dubai welcomed 9.31 million international visitors from January to June 2024, a 9% increase from the 8.55 million inbound tourists in the first half of 2023, according to data published by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism..

Following a historic achievement in 2023, when the city welcomed 17.15 million international overnight visitors, Dubai has continued to maintain its strong tourism momentum. The growth in the first six months of this year puts the city on track to achieve record performance in 2024. Under the guidance of the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and thanks to the efforts of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in collaboration with stakeholders, the increase in international visitation is in line with the ambitious goal of Dubai’s economic agenda. D33 To enhance Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and entertainment.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, said: “Guided by the strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s tourism sector continues to demonstrate its strong growth potential and attractive proposition for global travellers. Through its sustained growth, Dubai is setting new benchmarks for cities around the world, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda.” D33 Aiming to consolidate Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading urban economies. His Highness urged all stakeholders in the industry to expand partnerships with key markets, explore new opportunities and enhance the value of Dubai’s offerings by creating rich and memorable experiences..

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed added: “The strong tourism growth achieved by Dubai in the first half of 2024 is a testament to the city’s ability to foster productive partnerships between the public and private sectors and build extensive global networks of collaboration. With each year, Dubai continues to consolidate its position as a leader in the global tourism landscape and its popularity as an international destination grows. We remain committed to maintaining this successful trajectory and enhancing the contribution of the tourism sector to Dubai’s GDP. By further developing our infrastructure and providing exceptional services to visitors, we aim to set new benchmarks and records in 2024.”

Global Awards & Industry Events

The increase in international visits during the first half of 2024 is the result of city-wide strategies created across key tourism pillars, which were created and implemented in partnership with public and private sector stakeholders. Aside from the growth demonstrated through performance, these efforts have also resulted in international recognition. Dubai started 2024 on a positive note, being named the #1 global destination for the third consecutive year in the Traveler’s Choice Awards by Tripadvisor In January, making it the first city to achieve this unique accolade. The first half of the year also saw Dubai named the Middle East’s Leading Destination by the World Travel Awards, while Dubai International Airport and Port Rashid were named the Middle East’s Leading Airport and Cruise Port for 2024 respectively..

His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “The significant increase in visitor numbers in the first half of 2024 reflects the vision and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and is in line with the objective of the Dubai Tourism Agenda. D33 To make Dubai the best city in the world to visit, live and work in. This strong performance, backed by global recognition, demonstrates the ambition and resilience that drives tourism and the wider economy in Dubai. “Our success stems from our diversified market approach, strong public-private partnerships, liberal visa policies and alternative growth pathways, all of which are driving continued growth in leisure and business visitation, alongside increased levels of investment and global talent flows. Looking ahead, we are committed to supporting and building on this trajectory, leveraging our diverse source markets to enhance tourism’s contribution to Dubai’s GDP.”“.