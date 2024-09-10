His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council and President of the National University of Dubai, stressed that investing in higher education is an investment in future opportunities and enhancing human capital.

His Highness said: “Dubai continues, under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to take a proactive approach to building human capital and developing a world-class infrastructure for higher education and scientific research. Empowering talents and competencies academically is the path to preparing highly qualified young leaders who can lead future sectors, pioneer innovation, expand the horizons of research and development, accelerate economic and social growth, and continue to achieve the record-breaking achievements that have always distinguished Dubai’s journey.”

His Highness added: “Dubai National University will qualify local competencies, attract global talents, and open up horizons for academic cooperation with institutions, research centers, and experts from around the world. With its development and diversity, it will be a vital model of Dubai and its supportive and stimulating environment for innovation and cognitive and scientific progress.”

His Highness pointed out that “Dubai National University will support the knowledge society in Dubai, contribute to designing the future it aspires to, and improve the quality of education in it to be among the advanced global centers.”

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Vice President of the National University of Dubai, stressed that universities and their applied research play a fundamental role in enhancing economic potential, developing competitiveness, sustaining growth, designing new paths for knowledge-based economic diversification and activating its new opportunities.

His Highness said, “Academic, university and research institutions in Dubai have become, under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, economic centres and incubators for innovations that enhance Dubai’s economic leadership, expand its base, consolidate its flexibility and open up new areas of development that will have an impact on all sectors.”

His Highness added, “The establishment of the National University of Dubai is a strategic project that will contribute to achieving one of the most prominent transformational projects in Dubai’s Economic Agenda 33 by making Dubai a leading centre for higher education worldwide, in addition to preparing local and international competencies that possess the capabilities and values ​​that qualify them to achieve excellence in various environments and labour markets. It will also empower ambitious young generations with entrepreneurial skills and the capabilities that allow them to design and launch innovative projects and successful economic ideas from Dubai to the world.”

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National University of Dubai, stressed that Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a beacon of knowledge and a destination for researchers, innovators and those keen on scientific and cognitive achievement that serves humanity.

His Highness said, “Establishing an integrated knowledge system in Dubai has always been at the forefront of the priorities of the developmental, cultural and humanitarian project created by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. His Highness launched the Dubai Knowledge Park more than 20 years ago to be a home for global educational, academic and training institutions in various specializations.”

His Highness continued: “The announcement of the establishment of the National University of Dubai is the culmination of this pioneering approach, and a major addition to the environment for generating, sharing and disseminating academic, research and applied knowledge from Dubai to the world.”

His Highness added: “Building human capital has always been a strategic goal in Dubai’s success story. It is a lofty goal because knowledge-based institutions such as the National University of Dubai develop minds, build capacities, hone skills, empower talents, stimulate innovations, and graduate competencies capable of creating opportunities, anticipating transformations, and leading all sectors of the future. We look forward to the university’s pivotal future role in preparing a knowledge-based, empowered generation, attracting brilliant minds and distinguished students from within the country and around the world, and building knowledge-based societies characterised by creativity and innovation, harnessing all elements of science, technology, and culture to support the process of comprehensive development.”

The university aims to be among the top 50 universities in the “Under 50” category within 10 years, among the top 200 universities within 20 years, and among the top three universities locally in the number of research contributions within 10 years, while empowering its graduates with research, scientific and cognitive skills that keep pace with international levels in university and higher education outcomes. The university will provide an educational edifice at the level of international universities through qualitative academic programs and teaching and research staff with the highest level of scientific and academic qualification.

Competitive and applied research

The National University of Dubai will be distinguished by globally competitive research in specialized fields, to create practical and future solutions. It will also focus on practical innovations, and adopt innovative teaching methods that ensure the interconnectedness and integration of specializations, to provide modern education that stimulates continuous learning and diversification of knowledge and skills. It also seeks to provide academic and applied research in areas of scientific and strategic importance, and to promote a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship and its applications in partnership with the global academic and scientific community.

The university will attract distinguished students from the UAE and various countries around the world according to competitive admission criteria based on the highest international standards. It will qualify its students to keep pace with the latest cognitive developments and provide the best university experience for students, with scholarship opportunities and qualitative benefits.

University features:

Global competitive research in specialized fields to innovate practical and future solutions and focus on applied innovations.

Innovative teaching methods that ensure the coherence and integration of disciplines.

Empowering Emirati human capital in the fields of scientific research and readiness for the future.

Attracting outstanding students from different nationalities.

Effective partnerships with strategic and community sectors.

Application areas and knowledge transfer paths.

The best university experience for students, scholarships and quality benefits.

Support Dubai Plan 2033

The establishment of the university supports the Dubai Plan 2033 and the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by providing an educational system that keeps pace with Dubai’s ambitions, enhances its human capital, and enriches students’ adherence to national values ​​and identity. The university also contributes to raising the quality of education in Dubai to be among the best in the world, enabling young talents and competencies to benefit more from job opportunities available in the private sector, and enhancing the emirate’s position as a leading center for higher education worldwide.

Board of Trustees

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the formation of the Board of Trustees of the National University of Dubai, headed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The Board of Trustees of the University includes: Omar Sultan Al Olama, Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Aisha Abdullah Miran, Issa Kazim, Ahmed bin Bayat, and Professor Dr. Alawi Al Sheikh Ali. The formation of the University includes an advisory council of global experts from various disciplines, including: international economist Dr. Mohamed El-Erian, Saeb Eigner, Professor Fadel Adeeb, and Fadi Ghandour. The committee’s tasks include enhancing the university’s cooperation with the global academic and scientific community, anticipating the latest developments and knowledge trends, proposing new university and research programmes and postgraduate specialisations that keep pace with students’ ambitions and meet Dubai’s aspirations, in addition to contributing to building promising academic courses, highlighting opportunities in the fields of research and development, and exploring the potential of scientific and research partnerships with business events and the public and private sectors, in order to consolidate the university’s role as a vital economic zone and an open academic and knowledge laboratory to envision and design the future and enhance Dubai’s knowledge and scientific leadership.

Integrated educational edifice

The National University of Dubai will form an integrated knowledge edifice, based on a comprehensive evaluation study of leading local educational institutions, strengthening international partnerships, and identifying the various specializations and academic and applied research that will meet the ambitions of the new university.

The university will strengthen qualitative partnerships with community, government, business and private sectors, which will enable its students to have direct access to research laboratories and work on joint projects with various stakeholders.