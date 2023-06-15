His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, directed the adoption of a new methodology for the implementation of future projects

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter, “Dubai 10X”, an initiative launched by Mohammed bin Rashid in 2017, to make Dubai the best city in the world and the most prepared for the future … and because the race towards excellence and innovation is without borders, we directed the adoption of a new methodology for the implementation of future projects.