His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Foundation for the Future, has directed the organization of the “Dubai Forum for Artificial Intelligence” next October with the aim of exploring the future of applications of generative artificial intelligence technology, introducing governments and societies to the importance of benefiting from its tools and opportunities, and reviewing the most important areas and sectors that can employ this advanced technology to ensure the best level of quality of life for people.

His Highness said in a tweet on “Twitter”: “It may be a coincidence that the abbreviation of artificial intelligence (AI) is part of the name of Dubai (DUBAI) in the English language … but what is certain is that Dubai’s vision for the future is what makes it the best city in the world ready for the future and the most believing in its opportunities,” stressing His Highness that “Dubai has become one of the fastest and best cities in the world in interacting with new technologies and most eager to adopt its modern applications in various economic and government sectors …

For this forum, we want to present a comprehensive picture for us and the world about the future of generative artificial intelligence and its upcoming transformations and promising opportunities.

His Highness added, “Governments will face radical changes in all aspects of life thanks to these technological transformations, foremost of which are the applications of artificial intelligence,” stressing that “the speed of these transformations poses many challenges and requires a deep understanding and a forward-looking approach to what the future will be like and how these challenges can be transformed into new opportunities.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s announcement of organizing the “Dubai Forum for Artificial Intelligence” comes after the launch of the “Dubai Center for the Use of Artificial Intelligence” with the aim of supporting government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai in employing generative artificial intelligence tools to develop government work performance and provide the best government services based on future technologies based on generative artificial intelligence, whose global value is expected to grow from $10 billion in 2022 to $110.8 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 34.3%.

“Artificial Intelligence” was chosen to be the main focus of this annual forum, with the aim of ensuring continuity in keeping pace with the rapid technological transformation and employing it to serve the future in Dubai and the world, and designing the future of the most prominent emerging technologies through the organization of these annual gatherings, and given the growing global interest in its many promising applications and uses.

Last year, the Dubai Future Foundation organized the “Dubai Metaverse Forum”, which hosted more than 600 experts and specialists in technology sectors from 50 countries around the world. They participated in more than 25 workshops and dialogue sessions that hosted more than 30 speakers and 40 local and international institutions and technology companies.

International experts

Organized by the Dubai Future Foundation from October 11 to 12, 2023 at the Museum of the Future and District 2071 in the Emirates Towers in Dubai, the forum will host a diverse group of ministers, government officials, CEOs and experts from major technology companies, entrepreneurs, policy makers, investors, academics and emerging technology companies.

The Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum mainly aims to highlight the importance of adopting generative artificial intelligence tools in the government and private sectors to develop new business models and create additional value that supports future growth plans by studying how emerging technology affects our world and discussing its wide potential.

Comprehensive agenda

The agenda of the forum will include many keynote speeches and dialogue sessions that will host elite speakers from the UAE, the region and the world to review the latest applications of artificial intelligence and the most prominent current and future technological trends, and present many successful experiences and innovative practices that can be adopted.

A variety of interactive exhibitions, presentations and side sessions will also be organized in cooperation with the forum’s partners including major technology companies, entrepreneurs, academic institutions, and local and international government agencies.

key sectors

The sessions and events of the “Dubai Forum for Artificial Intelligence” will focus on many key sectors, including health, education, financial and banking services, software development, media, advertising, music and entertainment, in addition to discussing the challenges arising from the use of generative artificial intelligence in terms of data misuse, intellectual property, and adherence to standards of transparency and credibility.

The importance of generative artificial intelligence

Generative artificial intelligence is considered one of the most important technological sectors this year, according to various international institutions and global companies such as the World Economic Forum, Gartner, Forbes, and LinkedIn. Major technology companies in the world such as “Meta”, “Amazon”, “Microsoft” and “IBM” have allocated huge investments in this sector.

For more information about the Dubai Forum for Artificial Intelligence, please visit the website: (www.dubaifuture.ae/ar/dubai-assembly-for-generative-ai).