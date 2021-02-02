His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, we are honored today that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum chaired the Executive Council meeting and the launch of His Highness the platform “Invest in Dubai.” “In the presence of my brother Maktoum bin Mohammed … the new unified platform is the result of the efforts of a distinguished team with the participation of more than 20 government agencies and more than 80 thousand working hours, and contributes to facilitate procedures for investors.”

His Highness added, “We are working to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid so that Dubai is the best and easiest city in the world to do business, and a first destination for investment and entrepreneurs, and today we have the largest unified platform to facilitate procedures in a way that is in harmony with Dubai’s style and its smart trends and enhances investor confidence.

His Highness added, “Dubai is moving steadily in stimulating and developing its economy and keeping pace with the changes with an attractive and flexible economic environment … integrated legislation … and a strong infrastructure … and an investment system based on adopting advanced technology for continuous development and improvement in a way that supports the growth of the economy and enhances its efficiency.”





