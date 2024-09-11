His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, stressed that “Dubai is an inspiration and a pioneer in designing and shaping the future.”

His Highness added in a tweet on the “X” platform: We welcome the guests of the first Dubai Artificial Intelligence and Web 3 Festival in Dubai, the city of the future, which kicks off today. We welcome 6,000 participants, 500 investors, and more than 100 countries from all over the world.

His Highness said: The world is developing at a tremendous speed.. and we must move at the same speed as technological development to be pioneers in adopting artificial intelligence applications to serve our national interests.. We are here today to imagine the great potential of artificial intelligence.. and to draw a future based on artificial intelligence.. and to enhance digital economic growth and stimulate its investments in our region.

His Highness continued: Dubai is inspiring and a pioneer in designing and shaping the future. With the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the cooperation of the most prominent minds and global leaders in this field, there is no limit to what can be achieved in Dubai, which we want to be the global capital of the digital economy.