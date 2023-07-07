His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that Dubai is continuing to strengthen its position in the global innovation race, and that enhancing the innovative capabilities of national competencies in various sectors is a firm commitment to enhance Dubai’s position as a city that provides a leading global model in innovation. Leading and stimulating innovation in various fields.

His Highness said: «Dubai is the city of opportunities and the future, because it has made innovation, creativity and flexibility in work part of its identity, with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish a culture of innovation in the institutional work environment, As well as in the various work tracks in the emirate, to achieve the ultimate goal of government work in its various tracks, which is to serve people and society.

This came during the attendance of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, the graduation of the first batch of the “Government Innovation Advisor Program”, which was launched by the Dubai Government Excellence Program of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, in partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation and the British University of Ashridge, aimed at developing the capabilities of government employees. Innovative Dubai, and the promotion and consolidation of proactive thinking and a culture of innovation in government agencies, by identifying distinguished global methodologies and innovative practical tools.

His Highness congratulated the graduates of the program, calling on them to continue striving towards developing new and creative ideas that support the development of the capabilities of their affiliates, and enhance the efficiency of government work in general. His Highness said: “I call on every employee in the Dubai government to make innovation a constant approach in his work … and our goal.” Serving the community and enhancing the quality of life of its members.

His Highness praised the efforts of the Dubai Government Excellence Program and the initiatives that would enhance the capabilities and competencies of government agencies, and His Highness said: “I directed the Dubai Government Excellence Program to follow up the development of employees and their qualitative additions to government agencies. The future and its great opportunities are of interest to us.. and what the program presents today. New evidence of Dubai’s success in establishing a culture of innovation in a diverse and flexible government environment led by leading Emirati competencies whose mission is to facilitate people’s lives.

The Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai and head of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, affirmed that the Dubai government does not recognize a finish line for the race of innovation and leadership, but rather always strives towards new horizons, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Chairman of the UAE Council. Ministers, Ruler of Dubai, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council. He said: “The Dubai government has worked, and is still working, to build a stimulating and incubating environment for ideas and innovation, by providing all the necessary capabilities to advance government work in support of various strategic sectors. Today, with the graduation of the first batch of the “Government Innovation Advisor Program”, which was launched by the Dubai Government Excellence Program, we open new doors to transform ideas into reality and continue to raise the level of services provided to everyone who lives and works in Dubai.

For his part, Dr. Hazaa Al Nuaimi, General Coordinator of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, said: “The Government Innovation Advisor Program embodies the leadership’s vision towards upgrading the government work system, accelerating the pace of innovation, and advancing the development process, to keep pace with Dubai’s aspirations for the future, and to find innovative solutions to challenges that may arise. The Dubai government is facing it, to confirm its readiness and ability to achieve sustainable development.

The first batch included 50 government employees from 30 government agencies, who obtained the “Government Innovation Consultant” certificate approved by the Dubai Government Excellence Program. During their participation in the program over a period of six months, the graduates were briefed on global best practices in the field of innovation and how to apply its tools, with the aim of finding innovative solutions that contribute to enhancing government performance and its ability to face any challenges, by presenting innovative projects with the teams participating in the program, which He worked on developing the Dubai Government Excellence Program, in partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation, the British University of Ashridge, and international institutions specialized in innovation.

3 training courses

The “Government Innovation Advisor Program” includes three main training courses: the first is the “learning course” and is based on building innovative thinking, through topics related to innovation and learning from best practices and innovation tools, and the second is the “experience course” that allows participants to apply innovation tools to reach Innovative solutions to the most prominent challenges and presenting them to the concerned authorities. As for the third course, “The Journey of Discovery”, where participants learn about the best international practices through knowledge seminars with experts and experiences of innovative institutions in the UAE.

The learning method was designed through several training programs registered through the digital platform of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, direct “remote” knowledge sessions with international experts, in addition to knowledge seminars in the field of innovation that enable participants to learn about global best practices in the field of innovation and participate in practical exercises. Interactive.

