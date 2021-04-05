His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, affirmed that Dubai and the UAE, thanks to the directives of its leadership, achieved an advanced position in the field of regional and global security and safety with the certificate of international reports, including information security and cyberspace, which has become an urgent requirement with the widespread spread of technologies. Smart, which is an important pillar of work in various fields and disciplines, which requires full preparation for all the challenges that technology brings in addition to the opportunities it provides.

Crown Prince of Dubai: – “The UAE has achieved an advanced position in the field of security and safety, regionally and globally, with the certificate of international reports.” – “Information security and cyberspace is an urgent requirement with the widespread spread of smart technologies.” We must be fully prepared for all the challenges that technology brings, as well as for the opportunities it offers.

His Highness said: “Dubai has been proactive in strengthening its position as a leading global city in innovation, safety and security by launching His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Cybersecurity Strategy in line with the technological advancement and transformation of the world ».

His Highness added: “Major forums and conferences in this sector represent an opportunity to consolidate international cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, confront threats and dangers in the field of cyberspace, and establish global partnerships with major specialized international institutions, in a manner that ensures harnessing technology and achieving the highest possible benefit to create a new reality and a busy life. Opportunities, and a model to be emulated in the development and cybersecurity of the world ».

This came during the inauguration of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, the activities of the eighth edition of the «Cyber ​​Tech Global 2021» exhibition and conference, the largest forum for the cybersecurity sector in the world, which is being hosted by Dubai for the first time.

His Highness was accompanied by Omar Al-Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Head of the UAE Digital Government, Member of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Electronic Security Center Hamad Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Emirates Council for Cybersecurity Dr. Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Center for Electronic Security, Talal Belhoul, And the Director General of the Dubai Electronic Security Center, Yousef Al-Shaibani.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, toured the exhibition halls and briefed His Highness on the latest technologies in the field of cybersecurity presented by international and emerging companies. His Highness also attended the dialogue session entitled “Ideas about the future of the Internet and intelligence from a level perspective. NBK », during which retired Brigadier General Pinhas Boukharis, former director of Unit 8200, spoke; Israel.

The sessions will also discuss the reality of post-Covid-19 cybersecurity, as well as the impact of the pandemic on the digital systems of the health sector, country strategies, and cloud computing. Prominent personalities from different backgrounds and countries will speak during the conference, including Yajal Ona, Director General, Internet Directorate. The Israeli patriot, Israel, and General Wesley Clark, the former supreme commander of NATO forces in Europe, and General David Petraeus, the former director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and others. With its hosting of this global event, Dubai confirms its leading role regionally and globally in the field of digital technology, as a commitment to the vision of the wise leadership that always seeks leadership in all fields.

Themes and Topics

The topics of the most prominent event of its kind in the world within the cybersecurity sector address the changes brought about by the “Covid-19” pandemic, which have contributed to the increasing reliance on technology in various fields of work. It also sheds light on the challenges and implications of cybersecurity in a wide range of sectors and disciplines such as Financial technology, retail, insurance, aviation, economics and politics. Experts expect that the current year will witness more transformations and increasing challenges, especially with the increase in cyber attacks, and the impact they may have on various sectors.

Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things

“CyberTech Global 2021” exhibition and conference includes an exhibition for specialized international companies, along with a startup pavilion dedicated to innovative companies. During this edition, the special sessions and events will touch on multiple axes, including artificial intelligence, advanced technologies of the Internet of things, big data, cloud computing and their reflection on the development of various sectors, including health, insurance, the financial sector, telecommunications, smart transportation, and others.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

