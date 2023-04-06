His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Foundation for the Future, affirmed that Dubai has developed a global model for imagining, designing and implementing the future, and has become a leading international center for initiatives and partnerships aimed at enhancing readiness for future challenges, and adopting practices and mechanisms. Innovative work that keeps pace with the rapid changes, and makes Dubai the best global city in preparation for the future.

His Highness said that Dubai’s success in developing this global model in foreseeing the future was thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the importance of transforming the concept of foreseeing the future into an integrated work system based on studied scientific foundations.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum indicated that the Dubai Future Foundation, which was launched six years ago to achieve this vision, has today become one of the most important international institutions specialized in designing the future and anticipating transformations and changes in various fields and sectors.

This came during His Highness chairing a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, during which he was briefed on the most prominent achievements of the Dubai Future Foundation during the past period and the most important milestones, in addition to reviewing the progress of its current and future initiatives and projects.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said during the meeting: “Dubai Future Foundation will continue its pivotal role in anticipating the future of technology and launching forward-looking reports and national strategies that will employ the positive role of these technologies that will change our way of living, work, life, transportation and economy.”

His Highness added, “In the coming years, we will continue to inspire the cities of the world through our design for the future of Dubai in a participatory and cooperative manner with various agencies and partners to identify unexplored opportunities, anticipate new directions, continue to embrace and support future talents, and consolidate Dubai’s position on the map of the future.”

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on the most important milestones in the “Museum of the Future” march, which succeeded in receiving more than a million visitors from 163 countries within a year of its opening in February 2022.

His Highness also listened to a brief explanation about the most important international conferences, annual forums and periodic events organized by the Foundation during the last period, which attracted more than 73,000 participants from various disciplines and future sectors in about 1,000 events, gatherings and workshops that discussed the most important sectors of the future. This contributed to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global center for the largest international gatherings of future designers and a laboratory for the most important future transformations.

The meeting also touched on the Foundation’s success in hosting the largest global gathering of future experts in the first session of the Dubai Future Forum, which constituted a global platform for exchanging experiences and successful practices in anticipating major global transformations.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to a brief explanation about the latest developments in the “Dubai District Future Fund”, which was launched at a value of one billion dirhams, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to support pioneers Businesses and startups in Dubai.

The Dubai Future District Fund’s investment portfolio currently includes 16 startups and investment funds in various sectors of entrepreneurship and future technology. The value of these investments is expected to reach $1.7 billion in 2025.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the Dubai Future District, which includes the Emirates Towers, the Dubai World Trade Center and the Dubai International Financial Center, constitutes an integrated system for creating the future in partnership between the government and private sectors, as well as international and emerging companies.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was also briefed during the meeting on the various national strategies supervised by the Dubai Future Foundation, such as the “Dubai Research and Development Programme,” the “Dubai Robotics and Automation Programme,” and the “Dubai Program to Enable Drone Transportation,” which is a continuation The Foundation’s role in keeping pace with global changes and trends, including clean energy, blockchain, smart self-driving mobility, and 3D printing.

His Highness said: “These strategies contributed to strengthening partnerships between various government agencies in Dubai to achieve qualitative achievements that enhanced the quality of government skills and capabilities, and because continuing to prepare for the future is one of the most important elements of our excellence. We launched the Dubai Future Readiness Index during the World Government Summit 2023 to assess the readiness of our government agencies for future challenges and changes.” .

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on a set of forward-looking reports issued by the Dubai Future Foundation as part of a series of reports, which numbered about 40, prepared in cooperation with more than 75 research institutions in the UAE and the world, which contributed to providing more than 170 recommendations and proposals. in various sectors. His Highness affirmed that “the reports issued by the Dubai Future Foundation have contributed to strengthening Dubai’s position as a reliable global reference for experts, governments, and local and international institutions.”

The Dubai Future Foundation recently issued the “Future Opportunities: 50 Global Opportunities for 2023” report with the aim of highlighting the most promising future opportunities and reviewing ways to overcome the new and rapid challenges that the world is witnessing, and introducing leaders, decision-makers, entrepreneurs, experts and legislators to the latest global trends, and helping them keep pace with the rapid changes. .

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the Foundation has made outstanding achievements in attracting emerging companies to the 2071 region and providing them with support to expand their business and launch into the world from Dubai.

His Highness praised the success of the Dubai Future Accelerators Program in attracting more than 300 emerging companies in various technological sectors and providing them with the opportunity to find innovative solutions in cooperation with government agencies in Dubai. His Highness also noted the importance of the prominent government partnerships witnessed by the “Dubai 10X” initiative, making Dubai 10 years ahead. over the cities of the world.

His Highness also stressed the importance of continuing the role of the Dubai Academy for the Future in preparing future generations and empowering them with the most important skills and tools for building the future. a job.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the next stage requires the Dubai Future Foundation to continue working on developing its future programs and projects, focus on anticipating the upcoming global transformations, and continue supporting promising startups and attracting talents and specialized expertise from around the world.

His Highness said, “We want Dubai to remain the pioneer of the cities of the future and the most prepared for it in all sectors and fields. To achieve this, we want everyone’s contribution to anticipating and designing the future and developing proactive plans to keep up with its challenges and invest in its opportunities. We believe that the culture of future foresight should be our way of working and living.”

It is worth noting that the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation was held in the presence of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future Ohood bint Khalfan Al-Roumi, and Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence The digital economy and remote work applications, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, and Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation.

Al Gergawi: Providing global platforms for exchanging experiences, practices and future visions

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Deputy Trustees and Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, confirmed that the proactive vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, by launching an institution specialized in anticipating future trends and enhancing the ability to keep pace with its challenges and changes, contributed significantly to strengthening the leadership of Dubai and the UAE in the field of designing and creating the future, preparing for it and enhancing the quality of life of societies through an advanced methodology based on proactive thinking and action.

He said: “The Dubai Future Foundation, under the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, will focus during the coming period on continuing to intensify its efforts to continue understanding the rapid global changes, and support all government and private agencies to enhance their capabilities to prepare for the future, as well as empower national and international talents and support entrepreneurs.” And those with innovative ideas to create a better world, in addition to providing global platforms for exchanging experiences, practices and future visions, and supporting the employment of the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the service of man.