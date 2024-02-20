His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, confirmed that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, place… Paying attention to the category of senior citizens and actively engaging them in various community activities is at the heart of the priorities of the purposeful social and family initiatives launched by Dubai, in line with the advanced social system in the emirate, which consolidates Dubai’s position as one of the best cities in the world in terms of standard of living.

This came on the occasion of His Highness’s directive to establish a new center for the “Thukher” Club in the Qur’anic Park in the Al Khawaneej area in Dubai, as part of the specific initiatives falling under the “Dubai Social Agenda 33”, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the beginning of this year, under the slogan “The family is the foundation.” Homeland”, with the aim of forming stable families and preparing generations that are confident in their abilities, committed to their identity, and ready for the future.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: Today we directed the establishment of a new center for the “Thukher” Club, to serve senior citizens. Dubai is a large family, which takes care of its elders, respects and cares for them, and takes into account their full integration and active participation in their society, in implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum declared that “the family is the foundation of the nation” and to achieve the goal of building the happiest and most connected families within a vision and plan that focuses on the Dubai community for the next ten years.

His Highness said: Our elders have provided a model of giving, altruism, and dedication in building Dubai’s inspiring success story, serving the nation, and caring for its rising generations over the past decades, and it is a duty and gratitude to reciprocate their loyalty, and this is a characteristic of Dubai society in its values, morals, and authentic national identity.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed praised the “Thukher” Club model, which constitutes an integrated system, and is based on partnership between many relevant government agencies in Dubai, creates the desired societal impact, and opens the door for the contributions of civil society institutions and the private sector as well in purposeful community initiatives that foster health and happiness. And the quality of life of senior citizens.

(Integrated Empowerment)

The main building of the new “Thukher” Club includes three integrated sections, to provide together the best features and services for senior citizens, which are: a center for luxury and fitness, a center for social and cultural communication to enhance the role of family and community cohesion, and a wellness center.

(Improving the quality of life of citizens)

The “Thukher Club” project aims to improve the quality of life of citizens in Dubai. It also seeks to empower and integrate senior citizens into society and enhance their quality of life, by providing integrated services that contribute to helping beneficiaries of the club’s services keep pace with the rapid development of life in all its aspects, and enhance their confidence in their cards. And their potential to actively participate in achieving the achievements of the present and creating the desired future, with the expertise and experience they have acquired over many years of work and giving.

(Health, social and entertainment experience)

The total area of ​​the new building in the Al Khawaneej area is 20,000 square feet, to provide an exceptional experience for club goers in an atmosphere that combines history, nature and technology. In addition to the main building, the project includes a services building and a prayer hall.

The club’s well-being and fitness center includes a room for nutritional consultations and another for medical examination, and is concerned with promoting the concept of healthy nutrition that is appropriate to the physical needs and health status of senior citizens and to ensure that they maintain a healthy quality of life, by providing services for designing appropriate nutrition programs for each person individually. In addition to providing awareness and information related to healthy, healthy nutrition to club members, which contributes to enhancing the vital functions of the body.

(communication)

As for the Social and Cultural Communication Center, it contains a room for smart interaction platforms, a room for government self-services, a library, a theater, and sessions for holding awareness and cultural workshops and lectures to enhance community cohesion and integrate cultures, in addition to a multi-use hall, management offices, and a creative cinema, while the Wellness Center includes an interactive café. It aims to provide a space where senior citizens can meet, to promote cohesion between generations and to educate about healthy nutrition.

The “Thukher” initiative, along with other social initiatives, contributes to achieving the goals of Social Agenda 33 related to one of the main goals of the agenda, which is to become the most effective and proactive social system in protecting, caring and empowering all segments of Dubai society, especially senior citizens, so that Dubai is at the forefront of cities in the world. In terms of healthy life expectancy.

(achievements)

The first experience of the first “Thukher” Club in Al Safa Park proved its success through the best studied practices to serve and enhance the role of the national family in society at a pace that consolidates values ​​and reflects the Emirati identity. Since the opening of the club, its patrons have received full care and attention, and the club has achieved many services and achievements for citizens.

The club, which aims to sustain the national identity of the Emirati family, through its activities and events, has contributed to raising the performance index for improving the quality of life of this basic group in Dubai society to 97.3%.

From June 2023 until the end of December last year, the club organized 57 workshops and lectures that attracted 1,780 participants for its 868 members, 479 men and 389 women.

In addition to the many achievements achieved by the club; Thukher has obtained 3 ISO certificates: ISO 22316 of 2017, which specializes in institutional flexibility, ISO 23592, 2021, for standard specifications dedicated to service excellence, and ISO 37101, 2021, which specializes in sustainable development goals within institutions.

(partnerships)

The work team responsible for managing the project represents most of the government agencies that cooperate in a one-team spirit, with community participation by the Obaid Al-Helu family. The list includes the club’s strategic partners: Dubai Police General Headquarters, Department of Finance, Dubai Municipality, Community Development Authority, and Dubai Health Authority. Dubai Culture, Dubai Digital, and Dubai Health.