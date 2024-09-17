His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, met with Mark Thompson, CEO of CNN International.

During the meeting, which took place at Emirates Towers, His Highness stressed that Dubai’s relationship with the global network CNN began more than two decades ago, with the opening of its regional headquarters in Dubai. Dubai has become a global centre for designing the future of the media sector, thanks to its constant keenness to develop the infrastructure of the media sector, adopt the latest technologies and future innovations, and provide the necessary support to local, regional and international media institutions.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Dubai is a global model for transforming opportunities into achievements, and we are confident that we will continue to achieve qualitative leaps and unprecedented achievements in the media sector and various sectors so that Dubai remains at the forefront of global cities that lead the path of innovation and sustainable development.”

His Highness added, “This journey has been rooted for decades thanks to a clear and ambitious strategic vision led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. This vision was a pioneer in anticipating the importance of the role of the media sector and its future opportunities in supporting development.”

During the meeting, His Highness also stressed that Dubai is keen to provide the regional and international media sector with all the facilities that enable its companies and institutions, with their diverse activities and varying scope of spread, to explore new horizons for media growth and expansion, while benefiting from the great opportunities provided by the Emirate of Dubai, with a media system and infrastructure characterised by vitality, flexibility and openness to the future.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a tweet on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “Today I met with Mark Thompson, CEO of CNN International, where we discussed the pioneering services and advanced infrastructure that Dubai provides for regional and international media institutions. More than 20 years ago, CNN chose Dubai as its regional headquarters, becoming one of the most prominent media institutions that made Dubai Media City its home. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum believes in the purposeful and constructive message of media, and its vital role in supporting the development process, and we look forward to Dubai becoming a global center for designing the future of the media sector.”

The meeting was attended by Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar Sultan Al Olama, and a number of media officials from the global CNN network.

CNN was founded in 1980 and was the first 24-hour news network, gaining its fame from its live breaking news coverage. CNN broadcasts in more than 200 countries, and its digital platform is one of the most important online news sources around the world. The network opened its regional headquarters in Dubai more than 20 years ago.

