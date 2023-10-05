His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, confirmed that Dubai always welcomes entrepreneurs and future designers from all over the world, and that it will continue to develop its integrated system to encourage them to innovate and create, and design products and services. And new solutions that keep pace with global changes, and help in their expansion and strengthening their spread around the world, starting from Dubai.

His Highness said in a tweet on “X”: “I met a group of business leaders and experts from 30 international companies in the artificial intelligence sector during their participation in the accelerator program (Dubai Center for the Uses of Artificial Intelligence) to advance the government and media services system to unprecedented levels in partnership with the relevant government agencies. …Based on our expertise in designing and creating the future, our technological and legislative infrastructure, our national competencies, and our regional and global partnerships, Dubai continues its role as a central station and destination for pioneering ideas and ambitious projects, and employing artificial intelligence for a better future for all.”

This came during a tour of His Highness in “Area 2071”, during which he met a group of entrepreneurs, innovators and specialists in the field of artificial intelligence, during their presence in Dubai as part of the participation of 30 emerging companies from around the world in the final stage of the accelerator program of the “Dubai Center for the Uses of Artificial Intelligence”, which was held. Finally released.

His Highness said: “Dubai believes in the culture of entrepreneurship, and it has been and will remain a destination for everyone who dreams of success and excellence. In Dubai, we have all the necessary components and the technological and legislative infrastructure to be partners for those who want to contribute with us in the process of designing the future.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “Designing the future is a specialized industry that Dubai has mastered over decades, and it formed an integral part of its inspiring success story and its world-leading development model. Today, it continues this path by strengthening its position as an international laboratory open to the latest ideas, concepts, innovations, and tools.” And programs for anticipating the future, including promising artificial intelligence technologies, which can be harnessed to serve humanity.”

His Highness stressed that Dubai will continue its pioneering role as a central station and preferred destination for pioneers from various parts of the world interested in testing future artificial intelligence technologies in sectors such as smart healthcare, smart mobility, logistics services, smart supply chains, e-commerce, the knowledge revolution, and other sectors central to the future of countries and societies.

“Area 2071” is currently hosting the final stage of the “Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence” accelerator program, in which 30 startups from around the world participate, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Egypt, Pakistan, Italy, Lebanon, and Singapore. South Korea, Spain, and Switzerland, in addition to the UAE. These companies were selected out of 615 companies from 55 countries that applied to participate in the program.

The Dubai Center for the Uses of Artificial Intelligence, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, last June, aims to support government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai in employing future technology in a practical and effective manner. In preparation for the upcoming radical transformations in various vital sectors, to be the best in the world in the field of employing artificial intelligence in its various government agencies.

The center’s objectives include training 1,000 government employees from more than 30 government agencies on the uses of artificial intelligence, which contributes to raising the productivity of government employees thanks to these applications, in addition to launching pilot projects and improving government services that can benefit from these applications.

Last July, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the “Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum”, which will be organized by the Dubai Future Foundation on October 11-12, at the “Museum of the Future” and “Area 2071” in the Emirates Towers in Dubai, with the participation of ministers, officials, CEOs and experts from major technology companies, entrepreneurs, policy makers, investors, academics and emerging technology companies, with the aim of highlighting the importance of adopting artificial intelligence tools in the government and private sectors to develop new business models.

The sessions and events of the Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum will focus on exploring the future of applications of generative artificial intelligence technology in key sectors, introducing governments and societies to the importance of benefiting from its tools and opportunities, and reviewing the most important fields and sectors that can employ this advanced technology to ensure the best level of quality of people’s lives.

