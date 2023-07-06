His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that Dubai is continuing to strengthen its position in the global innovation race, and that enhancing the innovative capabilities of national competencies in various sectors is a firm commitment to enhance Dubai’s position as a city that provides a leading global model in innovation. Leading and stimulating innovation in various fields.

His Highness said: “Dubai is the city of opportunities and the future because it has made innovation, creativity and flexibility in work part of its identity with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish a culture of innovation in the institutional work environment as well as in various Work paths in the Emirate, to achieve the ultimate goal of government work in its various tracks, which is to serve people and society.

This came during the attendance of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, the graduation of the first batch of the “Government Innovation Advisor Program”, which was launched by the Dubai Government Excellence Program of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council in partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation and the British University of Ashridge, which aims to develop the innovative capabilities of Dubai government employees. Promoting and consolidating proactive thinking and a culture of innovation in government agencies through learning about distinguished global methodologies and innovative practical tools.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated the graduates of the program, calling on them to continue striving towards developing new and creative ideas that support the development of the capabilities of their affiliates, and enhance the efficiency of government work in general. His Highness said: “I call on every employee in the Dubai government to make innovation an approach.” steadfast in his work.. and our goal is to serve the community and enhance the quality of life of its members.”

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, praised the efforts of the Dubai Government Excellence Program and the initiatives that would enhance the capabilities and competencies of government agencies, and His Highness said: “I directed the Dubai Government Excellence Program to follow up the development of employees and their qualitative additions to government agencies. The future and its great opportunities are of interest to us.. and what it presents.” The program today is new evidence of Dubai’s success in establishing a culture of innovation in a diverse and flexible government environment led by leading Emirati competencies whose mission is to facilitate people’s lives.”

The graduation was attended by the Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, President of the Dubai Government Excellence Program Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, and the General Coordinator of the Program, Dr. Hazaa Al Nuaimi.

stimulating environment

On this occasion, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti stressed that the Dubai government does not recognize a finish line for the race of innovation and leadership, but rather always strives towards new horizons, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and follow-up His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Al Basti said: “The Dubai government has worked, and is still working, to build a stimulating and incubating environment for ideas and innovation, by providing all the necessary capabilities to advance government work in support of various strategic sectors. Today, with the graduation of the first batch of the “Government Innovation Advisor Program” launched by the Dubai Excellence Program Government, we open new doors to turn ideas into reality and continue to raise the level of services provided to everyone who lives and works in Dubai.”

He concluded by saying, “We look forward to the graduates of the ‘Government Innovation Advisor Program’ to contribute tangible efforts to realizing Dubai’s vision of a global future that contributes to its industry and consolidates its position in it as a leading global capital of innovation and excellence in various fields.”

Ongoing support

For his part, Dr. Hazaa Al-Nuaimi, General Coordinator of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the wise leadership for its continuous support to enable and develop the government work environment in Dubai, noting the role of the “Government Innovation Advisor Program” in promoting and consolidating innovative thinking and innovation culture, through Developing the innovative capabilities of Dubai government employees.

d said. Al Nuaimi: “The Government Innovation Advisor Program embodies the vision of the wise leadership towards upgrading the government work system, accelerating the pace of innovation and advancing the development process, to keep pace with Dubai’s aspirations for the future and to find innovative solutions to the challenges that the Dubai government may face to confirm its readiness and ability to achieve sustainable development.”

He added, “The program is keen to consolidate innovation as a method of work to build a pioneering future for Dubai within the government work paths. The program enhances the trainees’ knowledge of the nature of innovative consulting and its role in supporting decision-making and building a specific model of operations within an innovative system that achieves the goals of future governments.”

50 innovation consultants

The first batch included 50 government employees from 30 government agencies, who obtained the “Government Innovation Consultant” certificate approved by the Dubai Government Excellence Program. During their participation in the program over a period of 6 months, the graduates were briefed on global best practices in the field of innovation and how to apply its tools with the aim of finding innovative solutions that contribute to enhancing government performance and its ability to face any challenges by presenting innovative projects with the participating teams in the program that the program developed. Dubai Government Excellence in partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation, the British University of Ashridge and international institutions specialized in innovation.

Three training courses

The “Government Innovation Advisor Program” includes three main training courses: the first is the “learning course” and is based on building innovative thinking through topics related to innovation and learning from best practices and innovation tools, and the second is the “experience course” that allows participants to apply innovation tools to reach Innovative solutions to the most prominent challenges and presenting them to the concerned authorities. The third course is the “Discovery Journey”, where participants learn about the best international practices through knowledge seminars with experts and experiences of innovative institutions in the UAE.

The learning method was designed through several training programs registered through the digital platform of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, direct remote knowledge sessions with international experts, in addition to knowledge seminars in the field of innovation that enable participants to learn about global best practices in the field of innovation and participate in interactive practical exercises.

The second installment

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Government Excellence Program announced the launch of the second batch of the “Government Innovation Advisor Program”, which includes 35 employees from 29 government agencies, in partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation, the Hult College for Entrepreneurship from the University of Ashridge in Britain, in addition to international institutions specialized in innovation.