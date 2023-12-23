His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said through his official account on the social networking site “X” and “Twitter,” that he reviewed a report issued by “Harvard Business Review” about the attractiveness of cities to the best international talents and it came. Dubai is in third place after London and New York… This study comes at a time when Dubai continues its efforts to attract the best talents, competencies and entrepreneurs from around the world, in a way that enhances its development endeavors and contributes to achieving the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to be among the top 3 economic cities in the world by 2033 and the best city to live in. the world.