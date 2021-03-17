His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, posted a tweet on his Twitter account, in which he said, “The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and Dubai Municipality launch DMSat 1, which is a nanometric satellite dedicated to environmental purposes. DMSAT 1 will be equipped with the world’s most advanced environmental satellite monitoring technology, and will collect and analyze data and measure air pollutants and greenhouse gases.

His Highness added that the DMSat 1 satellite will serve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, and the UAE National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050, which confirms the country’s commitment to the provisions of the Paris Climate Agreement … Our environment is our wealth .. we are committed to preserving it.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

