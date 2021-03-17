The “Soyuz 2.1e” missile, carrying the “DMSat 1” on board, the first environmental nanometric satellite of the Dubai municipality, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, was transferred to the Baikonur space base in Kazakhstan, in preparation for the launch date, the day after tomorrow.

Crown Prince of Dubai: – “The DMSat 1 satellite serves the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050”.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said through a tweet on Twitter: “On March 20, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and Dubai Municipality will launch (DMSat 1), which is a nanometric satellite. Dedicated for environmental purposes .. (DMSAT-1) will be equipped with the most advanced satellite environmental monitoring technology in the world, and it will collect and analyze data and measure air pollutants and greenhouse gases. ”

His Highness added: “The DMSat 1 satellite will serve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, and the UAE National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050, which confirms the country’s commitment to the provisions of the Paris Climate Agreement … Our environment is our wealth .. We are committed to preserving on her”.

The moon will monitor, collect and analyze environmental data, measure air pollutants and greenhouse gases, develop maps for the concentration and distribution of greenhouse gases in Dubai and the UAE, study and monitor seasonal changes of these gases, and the data that the moon will provide will be employed in several areas to find solutions and develop long-term plans to confront The challenges of urban pollution, climate change, exploring the future of the environmental reality in Dubai, strengthening the leadership role of the emirate in adopting quality projects, and preparing pioneering research that supports the study of climate change, with its impact on confirming the UAE’s commitment to the provisions of the Paris Climate Agreement, which provides for the provision of information. And data on greenhouse gas emissions.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

