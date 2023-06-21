His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, received yesterday the President of the Republic of Malta, George Vella, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, at the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai.

At the outset of the meeting, His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai expressed his sincere welcome to President George Vella and the accompanying delegation, stressing the depth of bilateral ties in light of the growing relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Malta, with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of its founding.

His Highness also expressed Dubai’s keenness to develop more frameworks for constructive cooperation with the Republic of Malta in many vital areas, based on the joint endeavor to strengthen these ties, and discover more opportunities that contribute to expanding its circle to include various sectors that serve the goals of sustainable and comprehensive development in the two countries, and contribute to achieving the aspirations of the two friendly peoples for the future.

The meeting touched on discussing the most important developments on the regional and international arenas, and the efforts exerted to enhance international cooperation in extending the foundations of security and stability in the world, and the importance of raising the level of international cross-border cooperation to find solutions to the challenges that the world shares in addressing them, and accelerating the pace of development of the main vital areas, the most important of which Renewable energy, sustainability, food security, innovation and other important files that concern the future.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, welcomed the President of the Republic of Malta, George Vella, to Dubai, and said in a post that His Highness posted on his page on the social networking site “Twitter” after the meeting: “We affirm the depth of the bilateral relations that unite the UAE with Malta .. During my meeting with President Villa, I discussed ways Strengthening cooperation relations in the next stage in a way that supports common interests and the economic development process.

The meeting dealt with ways to enhance cooperation between Dubai and the Republic of Malta, especially in the areas of the green and circular economy, and encourage knowledge-based economic activities, with the UAE preparing to host the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which is the most important event in the world in the field of efforts Confronting climate change, pointing to Dubai’s keenness to build a network of strategic partners with the aim of exchanging experiences, ideas and knowledge that serve sustainable development efforts in the region and the world.

The two sides also discussed opportunities to expand the scope of trade and tourism exchange in a way that serves common interests and enhances comprehensive economic development steps for both parties.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and the Group, and a number of ministers and senior officials.