His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, discussed with His Excellency Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the friendly relations between the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan, and ways to enhance joint cooperation to serve the interests of the two friendly countries. It supports their areas of comprehensive development.

This came during the meeting that took place in the capital, Tashkent, as part of His Highness’s official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, during which he met with a number of leaders and senior officials, led by His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, with the aim of consolidating the foundations of the great positive development witnessed in the cooperation relations between the two countries. And exploring new ways to expand the circle of the strategic partnership that has brought them together for years, and has yielded many important achievements within 41 vital axes..

During the meeting, His Highness stressed that the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates attaches great importance to strengthening cooperation with the friendly Republic of Uzbekistan, and adopts expanding its fields as a priority, aiming to explore new horizons for constructive partnership between the two sides, in a way that brings goodness and prosperity to the peoples of the two friendly countries, while defense cooperation represents one of the paths that can be achieved. Both parties surround it with attention and care in order to advance it in a way that serves the interests of both countries, in line with the UAE’s constant approach to strengthening the foundations of international cooperation and building new bridges for effective partnership with all brotherly and friendly countries around the world..

The meeting discussed areas of bilateral cooperation and positive coordination between the two countries, and ways to advance them, especially in the defense and military field, while emphasizing the importance of continuing consultation on issues of common interest, and monitoring opportunities through which the exchange of successful experiences and qualitative expertise between the two countries can be enhanced, not only in the field of Defense, but also in various vital fields.

Also, during the meeting, the two sides reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, the overall situation in the Middle East region and the developments it is witnessing, and they exchanged views on the challenges the world is witnessing, their impact on the overall global development process, and the importance of finding effective alternatives to overcome them. In light of the common conviction of the importance of consolidating the elements of international security and peace as a basic pillar and an urgent requirement to protect the future of comprehensive and sustainable development for the various peoples of the world..

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, alongside the Uzbek Minister of Defense, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on military cooperation between the UAE and Uzbekistan, which was signed on the Emirati side by His Excellency Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, and on the Uzbek side by His Excellency Ali Narbayev, Deputy Minister of Defence. Defense, which included cooperation in the fields of training, education and exchange of experiences in the defense industries sector.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, His Excellency Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, His Excellency Major General Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defense Industries at the Ministry of Defence, and His Excellency Dr. Saeed Matar Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan..