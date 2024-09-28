His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, discussed with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov, the friendly relations between the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan, and ways to enhance cooperation, in a way that serves the interests of the two friendly countries. It supports their areas of comprehensive development.

This came during the meeting that took place in the capital, Tashkent, as part of His Highness’s official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, during which he met with a number of leaders and senior officials, led by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, with the aim of consolidating the foundations of the great positive development witnessed in the cooperation relations between the two countries. And exploring new ways to expand the strategic partnership that has brought them together for years, and has yielded many important achievements within 41 vital axes.

During the meeting, His Highness stressed that the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates attaches great importance to strengthening cooperation with the friendly Republic of Uzbekistan, and adopts expanding its fields as a priority, aiming to explore new horizons for constructive partnership between the two sides, in a way that brings goodness and prosperity to the peoples of the two friendly countries, while defense cooperation represents one of the paths that can be achieved. The two parties surround it with attention and care in order to advance it in a way that serves the interests of both countries, in line with the UAE’s constant approach to strengthening the foundations of international cooperation and building new bridges for effective partnership with all countries, brotherly and friendly, in various parts of the world.

The meeting discussed areas of bilateral cooperation and positive coordination between the two countries, and ways to advance them, especially in the defense and military field, while emphasizing the importance of continuing consultation on issues of common interest, and monitoring opportunities through which the exchange of successful experiences and qualitative expertise between the two countries in the field of defense can be enhanced. And various vital fields.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, as well as the overall situation in the Middle East region and the developments it is witnessing. They exchanged views on the challenges the world is witnessing, their impact on the overall global development process, and the importance of finding effective alternatives to overcome them, in light of the common conviction of the importance of consolidating the elements of international security and peace as a basic pillar and an urgent requirement to protect the future of comprehensive and sustainable development for the various peoples of the world.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with the Uzbek Minister of Defence, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding regarding military cooperation between the UAE and Uzbekistan, signed on the Emirati side by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, and on the Uzbek side, the Deputy Minister of Defence, Ali Narbayev, included cooperation in the fields of training, education and exchange of experiences in the defense industry sector.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, the Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defense Industries at the Ministry of Defence, Major General Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, and the UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Dr. Saeed Matar Al Qamzi.