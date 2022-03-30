His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today received His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the sisterly State of Kuwait, who arrived in the country yesterday at the start of a visit during which he will lead the Kuwaiti delegation participating in the World Government Summit.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed His Highness the Prime Minister of Kuwait and the accompanying delegation, at the outset of the meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the World Government Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai, where His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai affirmed that Kuwaiti participation in the summit enriches this global dialogue. Which includes more than 4,000 personalities from 190 countries, and aims to improve the performance of governments around the world and enhance their ability to anticipate changes and devise solutions to improve the lives of societies.

The two sides reviewed the bilateral relations and the continuous development they are witnessing on all tracks in light of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, emphasizing the depth of brotherly and historical ties. between the two brotherly peoples.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai praised the great efforts made by the sisterly State of Kuwait in the field of developing government performance and upgrading the sector’s capabilities through many projects and initiatives, most notably the initiative of the Knowledge Index for Public Institutions, which the State of Kuwait cooperates with the World Bank in launching, and the World Government Summit chose to reveal it. His Highness affirmed his pride in what the summit represents as an inclusive platform for launching initiatives, ideas and projects that serve to advance the process of developing government work at the regional and global levels.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah congratulated the UAE on the successful organization of the World Government Summit, as well as the honorable hosting of a huge global event, “Expo 2020 Dubai”, which is being held for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, stressing his sincere appreciation for the UAE as a model A development leader with its qualitative achievements that contribute to shaping the features of the future, expressing his sincere wishes for the UAE leadership and people further progress and prosperity.

The discussion also touched on discussing all regional and international developments, and the challenges the world is witnessing that call for the necessity of solidarity and concerted efforts in order to overcome them towards a tomorrow in which the aspirations of the peoples of the region and the world are realized. The two sides stressed the importance of continuing coordination and consultation on issues of common concern, whether at the bilateral level or At the level of joint Gulf action, and opening new channels to reach higher levels of strategic partnership that enhances the ability of the two brotherly countries to achieve the hoped-for development achievements during the next stage, in a way that contributes to achieving more stability, prosperity and growth for the region.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Aviation Authority and Supreme President of the Emirates Group His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and a number of ministers and officials from both sides.

