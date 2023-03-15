In line with the directives of President Hamdan bin Mohammed, he directs working hours on Fridays in government bodies, departments and institutions in Dubai during the blessed month of Ramadan, working hours on Fridays during the holy month remotely at 70 percent and in attendance at 30 percent, based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, that the official working hours for federal government employees will be on Friday during the month of Ramadan remotely by 70 percent, and my attendance by 30 percent. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, directed that working hours be Government bodies, departments and institutions in the Emirate of Dubai on Fridays during the holy month are 70 percent remote and 30 percent in attendance.

In this context and further to the previous circular about working hours in the holy month of Ramadan, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department announced that the official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan will be as follows: from Monday to Thursday from nine in the morning until two thirty in the afternoon. And on Fridays from nine in the morning until twelve in the afternoon.

The department stated that the official working hours for employees during the blessed month of Ramadan will be according to the prescribed hours referred to above, with the exception of those whose nature of work requires otherwise. and within the limits of the approved working hours per day.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department urged government agencies to give flexibility to their employees to work remotely on Friday during the days of the blessed month of Ramadan, at a rate of 70% of the total number of the entity’s employees, according to the approved controls.

On this occasion, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department extended its warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. God, and to their brothers, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, rulers of the Emirates, asking God Almighty to return the holy month to them with good health and wellness.