Within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, directed to increase the financial benefit allocations for owners of determination for the current year to 70 million dirhams.

His Highness’s directive comes within the framework of the Emirate of Dubai’s strategy to integrate and empower people of determination, and its keenness to grant them stability and comprehensive support in a way that guarantees strengthening their role and contribution to the development process as active partners in giving to the homeland.

Reducing financial burdens

Hessa Bu Hamid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said: “Raising the financial benefit allocations for people of determination to 70 million dirhams will contribute to expanding the number of beneficiaries and enhancing their opportunities to develop their abilities and integrate positively into society,” stressing that one of the most important enablers of children from People of determination is the provision of appropriate rehabilitation, which often constitutes a financial burden on families, especially those who have more than one son or daughter of people of determination.

programs and policies

The benefit for people of determination, since it was first provided about a year ago, has helped many children of determination to enroll in rehabilitation centers and educational institutions, after it eased the financial burdens on families represented in tuition fees, shadow teachers and aids.

Dubai is working to provide full support to people of determination, through a set of programs and policies that enable them to integrate into society in an optimal way, as active partners in the process of economic growth, by working within a unified framework that enhances the effectiveness of existing programs and initiatives, and contributes to the creation of new projects. According to a clear vision, aimed at increasing the participation and inclusion of this important community group and fully supporting it.

Integrate and enable

Last year, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved a new financial benefit for people of determination from the citizens of the Emirate of Dubai, in line with the integration and empowerment strategy adopted by the Emirate of Dubai for people of determination.

People of determination who are citizens of the Emirate of Dubai benefit from the benefit, in a manner commensurate with their rehabilitation and educational needs, and are disposed of within the main services: joining an educational institution starting from the kindergarten stage to universities, vocational training centers or centers designated for providing rehabilitation sessions, providing a shadow teacher, and providing a presenter. Caregiver, personal assistant, career coach, or sign language interpreter.

Among the services are the provision of assistive devices and tools, the rehabilitation of a means of transportation or a car to be suitable for transporting a person of determination, and the rehabilitation of the work environment to support the employment of people of determination and enable them to work in a qualified and inclusive environment.

The service meets a number of existing needs that constitute a financial burden on families, especially those who have more than one son or daughter of people of determination. Those wishing to submit their requests can view the conditions and criteria on the website of the Community Development Authority in Dubai or call 8002121. It is also possible to apply Applications and documents through the Authority’s Customer Happiness Center in Al Barsha Community Center or through the smart application (CDA_Dubai) or through the Sanad Communication Center.