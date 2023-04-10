In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, regarding the payment of salaries to federal government employees, as of Monday, April 17th, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and me Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, entrusted the payment of the April salary to Dubai government employees on the same date and before the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, in order to enable employees to meet the requirements of their families and bring joy and happiness to the hearts of their families..