His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, directed to provide all support and facilities to the members of the official Hajj mission of the Dubai government 2023, and to provide all means and capabilities that help pilgrims perform religious rituals and rituals with ease and ease, in a way that preserves their safety. .

His Highness also directed the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, the body supervising the official Hajj mission of the Dubai government, to redouble efforts for the comfort of the guests of Rahman, to provide all necessary health care for pilgrims, and to ensure the facilitation of all travel, residence and transportation procedures, and to provide the best services and programs in the lands. Holy. Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, said: “With the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, the department continues its commitment to providing distinguished services for the comfort and safety of pilgrims who are employees of government departments in Dubai, and to provide the necessary requirements for their performance of rituals with ease and ease.

Al-Shaibani confirmed the completion of the preparations for facilitating and making the mission a success, whether inside the country or in the Holy Land, according to the schedule prepared in advance by the department to complete the Hajj rituals to the fullest, indicating that the mission will provide preaching and fatwa service from the moment the pilgrims leave their homes, until their return to the state.

It is noteworthy that the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities has prepared a program full of lessons and preaching lectures delivered by preachers of the department, and it will continue until the pilgrims return to the homeland.

