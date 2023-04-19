In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, directed to exempt 426 citizens from income Limited and families of the deceased to pay the remaining housing loans, amounting to 146 million dirhams. His Highness directed the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs to follow up on the implementation of the decision.

This package of exemptions coincides with Eid Al-Fitr, and stems from the keenness of the wise leadership to meet the needs of citizens, provide them with a decent life, and enhance their standards of living.