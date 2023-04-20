In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, directed to exempt 426 citizens with income Limited and families of the deceased to pay the remaining housing loans, amounting to 146 million dirhams. His Highness directed the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs to follow up on the implementation of the decision.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: “We directed that 426 citizens with limited incomes be exempted from paying their remaining housing loans. We continue to implement initiatives and provide all support to enhance the standard of living for all citizens in Dubai.

These exemptions coincide with Eid Al-Fitr, and stem from the leadership’s keenness to meet the needs of citizens and provide them with a decent life, and reflect its interest in the conditions of citizens and its keenness to take care of them.