His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, directed the organization of the “International Artificial Intelligence Challenge,” the largest competition of its kind in the world, with prizes worth up to one million dirhams, for developers of innovative solutions based on Generative artificial intelligence, within an initiative organized in partnership between the Dubai Center for the Uses of Artificial Intelligence and the Dubai Future Foundation.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on the “X” platform: “As part of our efforts to consolidate Dubai’s position as a destination for the best minds and a platform for startups specialized in the fields of generative artificial intelligence, today we are launching the International Challenge for Artificial Intelligence… the largest challenge of its kind in the world, open.” In front of everyone in three main categories: literature, art and programming, and we look forward to meeting the winners and honoring them at the Museum of the Future in May 2024.”

The challenge, which the “Museum of the Future” will host next May, includes three main categories: literature, art, and programming, and aims to enhance the leadership of Dubai and the UAE as a destination for minds and entrepreneurs, an incubating environment for talented people in the fields of generative artificial intelligence, and a center for developing a new generation of innovations specialized in developing engineering. Programming commands for generative artificial intelligence applications.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that Dubai is working within its proactive methodology, inspired by the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to accelerate the process of development and digital transformation, and to promote promising sectors in… The digital world, by providing an integrated digital infrastructure, constitutes a stimulating and enabling environment for the community of programmers, specialized entrepreneurs, and emerging companies in the fields of generative artificial intelligence, which will shape the features of the global future, and will contribute to creating proactive solutions to its challenges.

His Highness said that the International Challenge for Artificial Intelligence constitutes a qualitative addition to the efforts to transform Dubai into a destination for minds, a platform for emerging companies working in the fields of generative artificial intelligence, and a global center for attracting the most distinguished talents in the distinguished technological and digital fields. His Highness indicated that the challenge comes in the context of efforts to embody the directives of… Leading the development and adoption of generative artificial intelligence solutions, and unlocking the potential of this future sector.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added that Dubai enjoys the highest levels of future readiness, through its continuous work to create an incubating and enabling environment for developing artificial intelligence tools and solutions, and building on the data of the new wave of advanced technology, to be at the forefront of the best digital cities in the world. He stressed Dubai’s constant endeavor to make a positive difference in the sustainable development of technology and embrace a distinguished programming community by attracting programmers and experts to develop this sector and promote innovation in its various fields.

Those interested and wishing to participate in the International Artificial Intelligence Challenge, which will be hosted by the “Museum of the Future” in Dubai, can register via the electronic link: (https://challenge.dub.ai/ar).

The challenge aims to enhance the creation of content of all kinds, with less effort and with a higher positive impact, relying on generative artificial intelligence applications, such as “GBT Chat,” “Med Journey,” and other new applications, and seeks to bring about a tangible transformation in the global landscape of advanced technology. By enhancing the skill of programming commands, which is one of the essential new and future skills in the world of artificial intelligence.

The international challenge also seeks to attract talented people from all countries of the world, including artificial intelligence experts, content makers, researchers in the fields of programming, startup companies, and entrepreneurs concerned with the fields of generative artificial intelligence, and those interested in digital solutions, and building on their ideas and innovations, in a way that contributes to strengthening the fields of programming and health care. Legislation, arts, photos, videos, artistic content creation, and music.

The challenge activities take place over two days, and the first day focuses on performance tests for candidates to choose the best 30 programmers in the field of command engineering, who qualify for the final challenge that takes place during the activities of the second day of the challenge, which will witness the distribution of programmers into five groups to compete to provide the best content in three categories. The main categories include literature, art, and programming. The jury will evaluate their projects on the basis of speed of performance, quality, and accuracy. The winners in the three categories of the challenge will be awarded a total financial prize of one million dirhams.

It is worth noting that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the adoption of generative artificial intelligence solutions in the UAE and Dubai, in a way that supports the achievement of the UAE’s goals and its proactive future visions, and enhances its global leadership in the digital fields.

Hamdan bin Mohammed:

• Dubai is working, within its proactive methodology inspired by the visions of Mohammed bin Rashid, to accelerate the process of development and digital transformation.

• Providing an integrated digital infrastructure and stimulating environment for the community of programmers, entrepreneurs and emerging companies in the fields of generative artificial intelligence.

Generative artificial intelligence

Generative artificial intelligence represents the new field of artificial intelligence and machine learning, and is concerned with creating content, such as images, music, texts, etc. This field has witnessed wide spread around the world during the past few months, as a result of its ease of use, access, and efficient, quality, and high-speed performance. This technology relies On the skill of engineering software commands, which is based on the user providing a description of the desired output by writing it in the generative artificial intelligence application.