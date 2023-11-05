His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, directed the organization of the “International Artificial Intelligence Challenge,” the largest competition of its kind in the world, with prizes worth up to one million UAE dirhams, for developers of innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence. Obstetrics, as part of an initiative organized in partnership between the Dubai Center for the Uses of Artificial Intelligence and the Dubai Future Foundation.

The challenge, which the Museum of the Future will host next May, includes three main categories: literature, art, and programming, and aims to enhance the leadership of Dubai and the UAE, as a destination for minds and entrepreneurs, an incubator environment for talented people in the fields of generative artificial intelligence, and a center for developing a new generation of innovations specialized in developing engineering. Programming commands for generative artificial intelligence applications.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that Dubai is working within its proactive methodology, inspired by the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to accelerate the process of development and digital transformation, and strengthen sectors. Promising projects in the digital world, by providing an integrated digital infrastructure, constitute a stimulating and enabling environment for the community of programmers, specialized entrepreneurs, and emerging companies in the fields of generative artificial intelligence, which will shape the features of the global future and contribute to creating proactive solutions to its challenges.

His Highness said that the International Challenge for Artificial Intelligence constitutes a qualitative addition to the efforts to transform Dubai into a destination for minds and a platform for emerging companies working in the fields of generative artificial intelligence, and a global center for attracting the most distinguished talents in the distinguished technological and digital fields. His Highness indicated that the challenge comes in the context of efforts to embody the directives of leadership. Developing and adopting generative artificial intelligence solutions, and unlocking the potential of this future sector.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added that Dubai enjoys the highest levels of future readiness, through its continuous work to create an incubating and enabling environment for developing artificial intelligence tools and solutions and building on the data of the new wave of advanced technology, to be at the forefront of the best digital cities in the world. He stressed Dubai’s constant endeavor to make a positive difference in the sustainable development of technology and embrace a distinguished programming community, by attracting programmers and experts to develop this sector and promote innovation in its various fields. Future” in Dubai, registration via the electronic link: (https://challenge.dub.ai/ar/) The challenge aims to enhance content creation of various types, with less effort and with a higher positive impact, relying on generative artificial intelligence applications such as “ChatGB.” T, “Med Journey” and other new applications, and seeks to bring about a tangible transformation in the global landscape of advanced technology, by enhancing the skill of programming command engineering, which is one of the basic new and future skills in the world of artificial intelligence.

The international challenge also seeks to attract talented people from all countries of the world, including artificial intelligence experts, content makers, researchers in the fields of programming, startup companies, and entrepreneurs concerned with the fields of generative artificial intelligence and those interested in digital solutions, and to build on their ideas and innovations in a way that contributes to strengthening the fields of programming, health care, legislation, and the arts. Photos, videos, artistic content creation and music.

Competitions over two days

The challenge activities take place over two days, and the first day focuses on performance tests for candidates to choose the best 30 programmers in the field of command engineering, who qualify for the final challenge that takes place during the activities of the second day of the challenge, which will witness the distribution of programmers into five groups to compete to provide the best content in three categories. Major topics include literature, art, and programming. The jury will evaluate their projects on the basis of speed of performance, quality, and accuracy. The winners in the three categories of the challenge will be awarded a total financial prize of one million UAE dirhams.

The future of artificial intelligence

It is worth noting that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, directed the adoption of generative artificial intelligence solutions in the UAE and Dubai, in a way that supports the achievement of the UAE’s goals and its future proactive visions, and enhances its global leadership in the fields digital.

Generative artificial intelligence represents the new field of artificial intelligence and machine learning, and is concerned with creating content such as images, music, texts, etc. This field has witnessed wide spread around the world during the past few months, as a result of its ease of use and access and its efficient, quality and high-speed performance. This technology relies on… The skill of engineering software commands, which is based on the user providing a description of the desired output by writing it in the generative artificial intelligence application.