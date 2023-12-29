His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, directed the organization of the “Shatana in Hatta” festival on an annual basis.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “Today I was pleased to visit the #Shatana_Festival in Hatta and saw many tourist attractions and events and distinguished youth projects for the people of the region… and I see in these projects great economic and tourism opportunities…”

His Highness added: “I have directed the festival to be organized on an annual basis… and to develop it in accordance with the best international practices to establish Dubai as a global tourist destination. Dubai is amazing from Jumeirah to Hatta… with its cities, villages, beaches, mountains and picturesque nature… and it will amaze you with its diversity and uniqueness… and we want it to It is always the first tourist destination for families and visitors from all over the world… because winter is more beautiful in Dubai..”