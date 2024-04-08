His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, directed the launch of the “Imam Al-Faraj” initiative, with the aim of qualifying children to lead the worshipers in a step that reflects efforts to enhance Islamic and cultural values ​​in society. This is after the great societal success enjoyed by the “Muezzin Al-Faraj” initiative in its first season.

His Highness's directive to launch the initiative is in line with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which seeks to achieve happier, more connected and tolerant families that adhere to national values ​​and identity. His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai also directed Eid grants to participants in the “Muezzin Al Freej” initiative, which attracted 311 children and young people from 51 neighborhoods in Dubai, and aimed to strengthen the connection between the family and the mosque and preserve the Emirati identity and religious faith among young people.

Promoting religious values

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, said: The Imam Al Freej initiative supports the department’s vision of promoting religious values ​​and preparing a generation capable of serving society efficiently and responsibly. Our children are a trust in our hands, and protecting them is our duty, and meeting their needs is our goals, and we aspire to We enable members of the community to lead the worshipers, strengthen their connection to the Houses of God, and be memorizers of His Book.

He added: The “Imam Al Freej” initiative will work to enhance the Emirati identity and strengthen the family’s relationship with the mosque, as it will contribute to connecting the younger generation with Islamic culture by charting a clear educational path that seeks to instill societal and faith values ​​in an innovative way.

It is noteworthy that the “Al-Farej Muezzin” initiative has received a positive response among the people of Dubai, and has received community attention, as the initiative is keen to qualify young people to perform the call to prayer in the correct way, and to strengthen the relationship between the family and the mosque, by training children and young people to perform the call to prayer in an ideal manner.