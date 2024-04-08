His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, directed the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, to launch the “Imam Al-Freej” initiative, with the aim of qualifying children to lead the worshippers, in a step that reflects the scale of the efforts made to promote Islamic and cultural values ​​in the country. Society, after the great societal success enjoyed by the “Moezzin Al-Faraj” initiative in its first season.

His Highness also directed Eid grants to participants in the “Muezzin Al Freej” initiative, which attracted 311 children and young people from 51 neighborhoods in Dubai, and aimed to strengthen the connection between the family and the mosque, preserve the Emirati identity, and consolidate the religious faith among young people.

His Highness said, in a blog post on the “X” platform: “There are beautiful echoes in our society of the (Al-Farej Muezzin) initiative, which encourages children to adhere to our identity and values, and has attracted more than 311 members of the community in 51 neighborhoods.. We also directed to expand the initiative to include (the Freej Imam).” …and Eid gifts to all participants, and intensifying community initiatives related to preserving our identity, values, and roots.”

His Highness's directive to launch the initiative is in line with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which seeks to achieve happier, more connected and tolerant families that adhere to national values ​​and identity.

The Director-General of the Department, Ahmed Darwish Al-Muhairi, said: “The Imam Al-Farej initiative supports the Department’s vision of promoting religious values ​​and preparing a generation capable of serving society efficiently and responsibly. Our children are a trust in our hands, protecting them is our duty, and meeting their needs is our goal. We aspire to enable the people of society to Leading the worshippers, and strengthening their connection to the houses of God, and for them to be memorizers of His Book.”

He added: “The (Imam Al Freej) initiative will enhance the Emirati identity and strengthen the family’s relationship with the mosque, as it will contribute to connecting the younger generation with Islamic culture by charting a clear educational path that seeks to instill societal and faith values ​​in an innovative way.”

It is noteworthy that the “Al-Faraj Muezzin” initiative has received a positive response among the people of Dubai, and has received community attention, as it is keen to qualify young people to perform the call to prayer in the correct way, and to strengthen the relationship between the family and the mosque by training children and young people to perform the call to prayer in an ideal manner.

Crown Prince of Dubai:

• Beautiful echoes in our society of the Muezzin Al Freej initiative, which encourages children to adhere to our identity and values.