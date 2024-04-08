His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, directed the expansion of the “Farij Muezzin” initiative to include the “Farij Imam” and granting “Eidiya” to all participants.

His Highness said through his official account on the “X” platform: “There are beautiful echoes in our society of the “Farij Muezzin” initiative… which encourages children to adhere to our identity and values ​​and has attracted more than 311 community members in 51 neighborhoods… We also directed to expand the initiative to include the “Farij Imam.” …giving “Eid” grants to all participants…and intensifying community initiatives related to preserving our identity, values, and roots..”