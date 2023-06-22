His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, directed to provide all aspects of support and facilities to members of the official Hajj mission of the Dubai government 2023, and to provide all means and capabilities that help pilgrims to perform religious rituals and rituals with ease and ease, in a manner that preserves their safety. .

His Highness also directed the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, the body supervising the official Hajj mission of the Government of Dubai, to redouble efforts for the comfort of the guests of Rahman, to provide all means of health care necessary for pilgrims, and to ensure the facilitation of all procedures for travel, residence and transportation, and to provide the best services and programs in the lands. Holy.

Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, said: With the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai Chairman of the Executive Council, the department continues its commitment to providing distinguished services for the comfort and safety of pilgrims who are employees of government departments in Dubai, and to provide the necessary requirements for their performance of the rituals with ease and ease.

Al-Shaibani confirmed the completion of the preparations for facilitating and making the mission a success, whether inside the country or in the Holy Land, according to the schedule prepared in advance by the department to complete the Hajj rituals to the fullest, indicating that the mission will provide preaching and fatwa service from the moment the pilgrims leave their homes, until their return. To the state, God willing.

It is noteworthy that the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities has prepared a rich program of lessons and preaching lectures delivered by the preachers of the department, which will continue until the pilgrims return to the homeland.