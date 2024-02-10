His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, directed that Dubai government employees work remotely tomorrow, given the expected weather conditions. The Dubai Government Media Office said, in a tweet on the “X” platform, that the decision includes employees in all government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai, with the exception of jobs that require attendance at the workplace.

The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the country is affected during the current period by an extension of a surface air depression from the east, and a surface air high from the west, accompanied by the extension of a weak air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, pointing out that the country is witnessing unstable weather as of today, which will be partly cloudy to cloudy. Interspersed with some cumulus clouds, rain of varying intensity falls, accompanied by lightning and thunder in various areas, while the winds are north-easterly to south-easterly, light to moderate speed, sometimes active and strong with the clouds, stirring up dust and dust, leading to low horizontal visibility. Its speed ranges between 15 and 30 km/h, reaching 50 km/h on the sea, which has moderate waves, turbulent with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

He explained that the weather tomorrow will remain unstable, partly cloudy to cloudy, interspersed with some cumulus clouds, with rain of varying intensity, accompanied by lightning and thunder in separate areas. Temperatures will also tend to drop, and winds will be northeasterly to southeasterly moderate, and will be active and strong. Sometimes with clouds, it raises dust and dirt, leading to low horizontal visibility, and its speed ranges between 20 and 35 km/h, reaching 65 km/h on the sea, which is turbulent with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He reported that Tuesday's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with rain of varying intensity, accompanied by lightning and thunder, especially in the northern, eastern and coastal regions, while the winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly, light to moderate speed, sometimes active with the clouds, stirring up dust and dirt, and ranging from light to moderate speed. Its speed ranges between 15 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is turbulent during the day with clouds, and the waves become moderate to light in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center noted that next Wednesday's weather will be partly cloudy in general, with winds being north-easterly to south-easterly, light to moderate, sometimes active, with speeds ranging between 15 and 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Gulf. Arabian Sea and in the Sea of ​​Oman. According to the center, the country will be affected during this February by the extension of the Siberian high, accompanied by a cold northern air mass, so that temperatures will continue to drop in the country in general during this month, despite their slight increase, especially in the second half of the month in some areas, compared to last month. January.

He stated that the country is affected during this month by the passage of air depressions coming from the Mediterranean Sea, which lead to instability in weather conditions, as southern winds stir up dust and sand, and rain clouds sometimes increase, noting that the prevailing winds during this month are southerly. East in the morning, turning to westerly and northwesterly during the day, while the country is sometimes affected by active northwesterly winds called “northern winds”.

The center indicated an increase in relative humidity during this month, with the opportunity in the early morning for the formation of light and dense fog, especially in coastal areas, explaining that the average temperature during the month of February ranges between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius, with the average maximum temperature reaching between 23. And 28 degrees Celsius, and the “lowest” is between 12 and 16 degrees Celsius.