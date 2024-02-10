His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, congratulated the Chinese leadership, government and people on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform: From Dubai, we congratulate the leadership, the government and the friendly Chinese people on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, and we hope that it will be a good year for everyone… We have strong historical, cultural and economic relations with China, and we look forward to consolidating these relations during the next stage because of It is in the interest of the two friendly countries and peoples in light of a common vision based on enhancing global stability and prosperity.