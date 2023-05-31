His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, congratulated the King of Morocco on the occasion of the launch of GITEX Africa – the largest technology exhibition in Africa

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter, “All congratulations to the King of Morocco and the brotherly Moroccan people, the launch of GITEX Africa – the largest technical exhibition in Africa, which includes more than 900 technology companies and government agencies from more than 100 countries and will be held in Marrakech – in cooperation with GITEX Dubai, the largest technical exhibition globally…