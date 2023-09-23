His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 93rd National Day.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “We congratulate the brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on their 93rd National Day… Every year, your banner is flying and your achievements continue under King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”