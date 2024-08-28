His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, congratulated the outstanding students who were selected within the “System for Honoring and Caring for Top Students in the Emirate of Dubai”, numbering 40 male and female Emirati and resident students in public and private schools that apply the Ministry’s curriculum, the American curriculum “AP”, the British curriculum with the “AS Level” and “A Level” systems, and the International Baccalaureate curriculum.

In a gesture that reflects the extent of the interest that the wise leadership has in the new generations, and its keenness to motivate them to move forward on the path of knowledge acquisition with determination and insistence on excellence, His Highness sent text messages to the top male and female students, congratulating them on their achievement and distinction among the top high school students in the Emirate of Dubai. He expressed his personal pride in them, noting their excellence, which he described as also a source of pride and honor for Dubai, motivating them to maintain this advanced level of academic achievement, and calling on them to continue their efforts in benefiting from various sources of knowledge, to be owners of positive and influential fingerprints in their surroundings, society and country, stressing that Dubai looks forward to their contributions and constructive participation in the near future.

His Highness also sent similar messages to their parents, congratulating them on their children’s achievements in high school, which enabled them to be among the winners in the system of honoring and sponsoring top students in Dubai. His Highness stressed that parents should feel proud of the good achievement their sons and daughters have accomplished with all their hard work and diligence, and thanks to the follow-up and encouragement of parents, calling on them to continue their mission and the responsibility they bear towards their children, and to take them by the hand on the path to success and excellence, so that they may be good citizens for themselves and useful to their country.

The system of honoring and sponsoring top students in the Emirate of Dubai embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to enhance the quality of the educational environment in the Emirate of Dubai. It comes in appreciation of the achievements of outstanding students, and in an effort to meet the Emirate’s needs and future priorities for the competencies and specializations required in the labor market, and to maximize Emiratization rates, and in line with the national directions for Emirati human development.