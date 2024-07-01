Today, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, congratulated the Dubai Civil Defense General Directorate team for their honor by the National Fire Protection Authority, which is considered the largest in the world in the field of firefighting and is based in the United States of America.

His Highness said on his official account on the “X” platform: “We congratulate the Dubai Civil Defense General Directorate team for being honored by the National Fire Protection Authority, which is the largest in the world in the field of firefighting and is headquartered in the United States of America, for the Environmental Preparedness Program as the best global program for reducing fire incidents through a system that relies on artificial intelligence tools to protect lives and property…”

His Highness added: “We also congratulate Major Dr. Issa Ahmed Al Mutawa from the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai on the occasion of his selection as Head of the Global Fire Incident Indicators Unit and Head of the Research Centers within the Global Alliance to Reduce Carbon Emissions… We are proud of our national cadres and teams and their expertise and achievements that consolidate the UAE’s global standing and confirm its role as a partner.” Influential in shaping the future of protection and safety globally.”