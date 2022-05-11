His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, concluded the “One Million Arab Coders” initiative today.

And His Highness published on his Twitter account: “One million and fifty-eight thousand Arab youth… from 80 countries around the world… and in cooperation with 3,600 programming coaches… we concluded today the largest Arab initiative from the UAE to empower Arab youth… The initiative of one million Arab programmers… we honored the winners, the distinguished, and the most important participants”

His Highness added: “Coding is the shortest way for Arab youth to achieve their dreams.. Programming creates the future.. Congratulations to all.”



