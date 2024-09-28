His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, concluded an official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, during which he met with His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and senior officials and government leaders. His Highness also witnessed a number of joint events. Between the governments of the UAE and Uzbekistan.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and generous hospitality, which reflected the depth of the distinguished bilateral relations and the bonds of friendship that unite the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan, praising His Highness for the good results and agreements it has produced that reflect the two countries’ keenness to strengthen cooperation relations and expand their future fields and opportunities for the good of the two friendly peoples..

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the deep-rooted relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Uzbekistan receive great attention from the leadership of the two friendly countries, and are witnessing, under their guidance, a constantly evolving path and continuous efforts to enhance opportunities for strategic cooperation and advance the development process towards broader horizons. Of progress and prosperity.

During the visit, His Highness held a series of bilateral meetings and meetings, where His Highness met with His Excellency Saida Mirziyoyeva, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, His Excellency Abdulla Aripov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, His Excellency Jamshid Khojayev, Deputy Prime Minister, His Excellency Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov, Minister of Defense, and a number of Senior officials, to discuss enhancing partnership prospects and expanding the circle of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries.

During the visit, His Highness witnessed a series of joint activities between the governments of the two countries, which included the signing of a number of memorandums of cooperation and partnership in many vital fields. His Highness also attended part of the government knowledge exchange retreat between the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan, which was held for the first time in the capital, Tashkent. With the aim of enhancing knowledge exchange, sharing government expertise, and examining new opportunities to expand the strategic partnership.