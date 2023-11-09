His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired the Executive Council meeting in Dubai.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “During the Executive Council meeting in Dubai, we approved a set of incentives to double the contribution of the industrial and agricultural technology sectors to the Dubai economy within 10 years in support of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

His Highness added: “We have adopted a plan to gradually ban the use of single-use plastics… With the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid, we look forward to presenting Dubai as a global model of sustainability, relying on the awareness of our society and our aspirations to create a better future for future generations.”