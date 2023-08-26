His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said, “The citizen will remain first, second and third, and caring for people, preserving their dignity and achieving their happiness will remain the highest thing we seek.”

His Highness said in a post on the “X” platform, commenting on a video from the Community Development Authority in Dubai: “I was pleased with the wonderful position of Brother Jamal Abdul Rahman from the Community Development Authority in Dubai, which reflects our societal values ​​and our culture that urges respect for the great, help for the small, and humility for people.”

His Highness added: “We are a government and an authority to serve people, and we are not an authority over them, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum taught us.. I thank the Community Development Authority team led by Sister Hessa Buhumaid for their keenness to serve Dubai society and its citizens, old and young.

