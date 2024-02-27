His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that “by understanding history… we understand the present… and build our civilization and our future.”

His Highness said in a blog post on the “Instagram” platform: In front of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Palace in Zabeel, today I attended, with a group of people of Dubai and pioneers of charitable work, an enriching session by Professor of History Roy Casagrande… who took us into a deep discussion about the history of the world and the region… and through understanding… History… We understand the present… and build our civilization and our future.