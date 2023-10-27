His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, blessed the selection of Dr. Mona Tahlak – Executive Director of Medical Affairs at Dubai Academic Health Corporation, Vice Chancellor of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences for Medical Affairs and Executive Director of Latifa Hospital for Women and Children – to head The International Hospital Federation, stressing that the selection of Dr. Tahlak is “an Emirati and Arab achievement that is the first of its kind.”

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform: We congratulate the election of Dr. Mona Tahlak – Executive Director of Medical Affairs at the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, Vice Chancellor of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences for Medical Affairs and Executive Director of Latifa Hospital for Women and Children – to the presidency of the International Hospital Federation, marking an Emirati achievement. And in the Arab world, it is the first of its kind… Once again, the Emirati girl proves her ability to play national and international roles in various vital sectors. We are all proud of Dr. Mona and wish her success in her next mission to serve the global medical sector.