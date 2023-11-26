Mustafa Al-Deeb and WAM (Abu Dhabi)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed, Max Verstappen, driver of the Red Bull team, was crowned champion of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix in its 15th edition, which was held in Abu Dhabi. His Highness praised the efforts of the organizers and strategic partners and their role in the success of this global sporting event, stressing the importance of the race. To consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global destination for sporting, tourism and entertainment events.

The coronation ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Mohammed Ali Al-Sharafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Sarah Awad Muslim, Chairman of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, and Mohammed bin Sulayem, President of the International Automobile Federation.

The final round of the Formula 1 Award witnessed competition between 20 drivers representing 10 teams, and attracted car racing fans from various countries around the world to watch the race held at the Yas Marina Circuit, which will continue to host the final race of the Formula 1 World Championship until 2030.

Fireworks awaited the champion at the finish line on Yas Racetrack in what was the most amazing and beautiful scene since the start of the season.

Verstappen reached the finish line, ahead of all his rivals, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc came in second place, while third place went to Mercedes driver George Russell, while Red Bull driver Sergio Perez came fourth, and McLaren driver Lando Norris came in fifth place.

Max Verstappen succeeded in achieving a new record, by winning 19 round titles in one season, and no driver in the history of the championship has reached this number of crowns in one season since the beginning of the championship, until this edition. In terms of the World Championship standings, Verstappen raised his score to “575 points”, a new record for total points, and his Red Bull teammate Perez came second, who collected 285 points, and Lewis Hamilton came third with 234 points, while Fernando Alonso took fourth place, equally with Leclerc with 206 points. In terms of the Manufacturers’ Championship, Red Bull won the title, while Mercedes succeeded in claiming the runner-up position, after a struggle with Ferrari, which finished third.

Returning to the final round race, the first lap of the race witnessed great excitement, after Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc attempted to overtake Verstappen, but the latter blocked the road and maintained his position in the lead. Leclerc did not stop his attempts, but all of them failed, due to Verstappen’s ability. The world champion for leading the race at high speed, as well as the success of the team’s management in the strategy for dealing with the race in general, which enabled Verstappen to shine and remain in the lead from the beginning to the end.

Abu Dhabi Award results

1- Max Verstappen “Netherlands – Red Bull” 1. 27:02.624 hours

2 – Charles Leclerc (Monaco – Ferrari), with a difference of 17.993 seconds

3 – George Russell (Britain – Mercedes), with a difference of 20.328 seconds

4 – Sergio Pires (Mexico – Red Bull), with a difference of 21.453 seconds

5 – Lando Norris (Britain – McLaren), with a difference of 24.284 seconds

6 – Oscar Piastri (Australia – McLaren), with a difference of 31.487 seconds

7 – Fernando Alonso (Spain – Aston Martin), with a difference of 39.512 seconds

8 – Yuki Tsunoda (Japan – Alphatauri), with a difference of 43.088 seconds

9 – Lewis Hamilton (Britain – Mercedes), with a difference of 44.424 seconds

10 – Lance Stroll (Canada – Aston Martin), a difference of 55.632 seconds

11 – Daniel Ricciardo (Australia – AlphaTauri), with a difference of 56.229 seconds

12 – Esteban Ocon (France – Alpine), with a difference of 1:06.373 minutes

13 – Pierre Gasly (France – Alpine), with a difference of 1:10.360 minutes

14 – Alexander Albon (Thailand – Williams), with a difference of 1:13.184 minutes

15 – Nico Hulkenberg (Germany – Haas), with a difference of 1:23.696 minutes.

16 – Logan Sargent (United States – Williams), with a difference of 1:27.791 minutes.

17 – Dzhou Guanyu (China – Alfa Romeo – Ferrari), with a difference of 1:29.422 minutes.

18 – Carlos Sainz (Spain – Ferrari), 1 lap behind

19 – Valtteri Bottas “Finland – Alfa Romeo-Ferrari”, 1 lap behind

20 – Kevin Magnussen (Denmark – Haas), 1 lap behind

World Championship standings

Bikers

1- Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 575 points

2 – Sergio Perez (Mexico): 285

3 – Lewis Hamilton, Britain: 234

4 – Fernando Alonso (Spain): 206

5 – Charles Leclerc “Monaco”: 206

6 – Lando Norris (Britain): 205

7 – Carlos Sainz (Spain): 200

8 – George Russell “Britain”: 175

9 – Oscar Piastri (Australia): 97

10- Lance Stroll (Canada): 74

11- Pierre Gasly (France): 62

12 – Esteban Ocon (France): 58

13- Alexander Albon (Thailand): 27

14- Yuki Tsunoda “Japan”: 17

15- Valtteri Bottas “Finland”

16- Nico Hulkenberg (Germany)

17- Daniel Ricciardo (Australia)

18- Dzhou Guanyu (China)

19- Kevin Magnussen “Denmark”

20 – Liam Lawson (New Zealand)

21 – Logan Sargent (United States)

Makers

1- Red Bull: 860 points

2 – Mercedes: 409

3 – Ferrari: 406

4 – McLaren: 302

5 – Aston Martin: 280

6 – Alpine: 120

7- Williams: 28

8 – Alphatower: 25

9 – Alfa Romeo-Ferrari: 16

10- Haas: 12