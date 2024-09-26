His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, will leave the country tomorrow, heading a high-level delegation, on an official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, where His Highness will meet a number of senior officials to discuss strengthening cooperation relations and expanding the horizons of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries.
