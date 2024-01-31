Today, Wednesday, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, attended the reception held by Mohammed Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi on the occasion of the wedding of his son Thani to Karima Abdullah Gharir Al Aujan Al Qubaisi at Al Bateen Majlis in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy and peaceful family life.