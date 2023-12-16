His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today (Saturday) attended the reception held by Jaber Abdullah Mohammed Al Harbi, on the occasion of the wedding of his son Khaled, to Karima Mubarak Saeed bin Owaidan Al Ameri, in the Nad Al Sheba area in Dubai.

His Highness congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy and peaceful family life.

His Highness also attended the reception held by Mishaan Saeed bin Ghadeer, on the occasion of the wedding of his son Mohammed, to Karima Ghadeer Mohammed bin Hindi, at the Sand Castle in Dubai.

His Highness congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy and peaceful family life, and that God Almighty would bless them with children, well-being and stability, asking God Almighty to perpetuate happiness and stability in our country and people.