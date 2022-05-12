Today, Thursday, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, attended the reception hosted by Sheikh Maktoum bin Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, on the occasion of his wedding to the daughter of Sheikh Hasher bin Hamad bin Juma Al Maktoum.

The ceremony, which was held in Zabeel Hall at the Dubai World Trade Center, was also attended by a number of sheikhs, notables of the country and officials.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, blessed the newlyweds, wishing them continued happiness in their married life, and that God Almighty would bless them with righteous offspring, well-being and stability.



